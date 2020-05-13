Illinois Legislators Set To Return To Springfield Next Week
Illinois legislators will return to Springfield next Wednesday for the first time since early March. There will be a range of modifications in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. One of the recommendations includes, lawmakers who take part in the meeting will isolate and social distance for seven days after the session. This week, Governor Pritzker called on the General Assembly to reconvene. Legislators and staff will be asked to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to the session and will be subject to temperature checks upon entering the building.