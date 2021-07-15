Illinois Legislative Inspector General Resigns Over ‘Paper Tiger’ Position

The person who was supposed to enforce the rules on ethics at the Illinois Capitol is walking away in frustration. Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope sent a letter this week explaining that she is leaving because the job doesn’t come with enough power to investigate bad behavior by lawmakers. Pope says she cannot investigate lawmakers without having to get permission first, and then she says the investigations are very restricted. She says this past session shows that ethics are not a top priority for lawmakers in Illinois. She said the Legislative Inspector General post is only a ‘paper tiger.’