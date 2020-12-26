      Weather Alert

Illinois Leads Nation In COVID-19 Vaccinations

Dec 26, 2020 @ 1:14pm

Illinois is leading the nation in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered.  Over 100-thousand doses have been given in the state since the Pfizer vaccine was first approved for emergency use. On December 11th, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that he expects the pace to pick up as the newly approved Moderna vaccine begins making its way around the country this week.  He added that states with larger populations will likely move ahead of Illinois in the vaccination process soon.

