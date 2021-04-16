      Weather Alert

Illinois Lawmakers Want To Add Penalties For Killing Police Dogs

Apr 16, 2021 @ 4:10pm

Illinois lawmakers are moving toward adding penalties for people who kill police dogs in DUI crashes. The Illinois House approved the plan yesterday. Rockford state Rep. Joe Sosnowski said there currently are penalties for DUI’s and penalties for killing a police dog in a shooting or stabbing, but there are no penalties for killing a police dog while driving drunk. His plan would make it a felony. Some Democrats at the Illinois Capitol aren’t sure about the idea as they don’t want to create new crimes in the state.

