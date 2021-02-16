Illinois Lawmakers To Decide On ‘Culturally Responsive’ Learning Standards
The decision about sweeping changes to what kids in Illinois public schools will learn will come tomorrow. The legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules will meet and vote on the state’s new ‘culturally responsive’ learning standards. The Illinois State Board of Education is suggesting the new standards as a way to teach more about people of color, teach about power and privilege, and focus on student activism and advocacy. Republican lawmakers do not want to see the new standards put into place, but many Democrats don’t see any problems with the changes. If lawmakers agree, the new standards will hit schools in 2025.