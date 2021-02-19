Illinois Lawmakers React To Madigan Resignation
Illinois lawmakers are reacting to the resignation of former House Speaker Mike Madigan. Madigan announced yesterday that he was resigning his seat. He originally announced that he would depart at the end of the month, then abruptly decided that his resignation would be effective immediately. Some lawmakers are acknowledging a complicated legacy in Madigan’s 50-year career in office and see his resignation as an opportunity for change. Many lawmakers offered words of praise for Madigan, calling him one of a kind. Madigan was facing a scandal after several utility officials were federally indicted for a bribery scheme that implicated the former Speaker. Madigan hasn’t been charged and denies any wrongdoing.