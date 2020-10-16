Illinois Lawmakers Questions FOID Card Backlog
The Illinois State Police continue to blame a flood of requests and a lack of employees for a backlog that has thousands of people waiting for their FOID card. Lawmakers pressed the State Police for answers at a hearing in Springfield yesterday. Gun owners say their current FOID cards have expired, and that means they cannot buy new guns or ammo and are technically breaking the law. The State Police say there are 142-thousand pending FOID card applications and another 26-thousand pending concealed carry applications. There is no word on when that backlog will be cleared.