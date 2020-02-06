Illinois Lawmakers Press For Answers About Automatic Voter Registration Glitch
One of the top men at the Illinois State Board of Elections is trying to soften the blowback from a glitch that registered almost 600 non-citizens to vote in Illinois, by saying only one non-citizen actually voted. State Board director Steve Sandvoss told lawmakers yesterday that a faulty line of code is to blame for the glitch. The non-citizens were registered to vote when they picked-up new driver’s licenses or ID cards. Sandvoss says 15 of the people on that non-citizen list voted in 2018, but only one of them turned-out to be a non-citizen.