Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Clean Energy Plan

Mar 30, 2021 @ 12:57pm

Illinois lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan effort at a clean energy plan. The plan was introduced yesterday and has the support of unions across the state. The aim of the Climate Union Jobs Act is to get the state closer to 100-percent clean energy and to create new jobs for underrepresented communities. Advocates say the bill would provide well-paying jobs and a carbon-free future. The measure would also protect Illinois’ existing nuclear plants.

