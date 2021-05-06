      Weather Alert

Illinois Lawmakers Hoping To Add Penalties For Scott’s Law Violation

May 6, 2021 @ 11:31am

Illinois House lawmakers are hoping to add penalties for Scott’s Law violations. The law requires drivers to move away from the side of a road where emergency crews are helping someone. There is currently a 250-dollar fine for violations of the law. A proposed amendment would add community service as a punishment for breaking the law. The amendment would also add language emphasizing the need for drivers to slow down and pay attention to emergency vehicles. The proposal moved out of the Transportation Committee unanimously yesterday and is headed to the floor for discussion.

Popular Posts
How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much