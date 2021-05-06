Illinois Lawmakers Hoping To Add Penalties For Scott’s Law Violation
Illinois House lawmakers are hoping to add penalties for Scott’s Law violations. The law requires drivers to move away from the side of a road where emergency crews are helping someone. There is currently a 250-dollar fine for violations of the law. A proposed amendment would add community service as a punishment for breaking the law. The amendment would also add language emphasizing the need for drivers to slow down and pay attention to emergency vehicles. The proposal moved out of the Transportation Committee unanimously yesterday and is headed to the floor for discussion.