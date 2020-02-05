Illinois Lawmakers Comment On State Of Union Address
Several Illinois lawmakers are commenting on President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address, the final one of his first term. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin says Trump continues to incite violence, hate, and mistrust in the country’s democracy. Republican Congressman Darin LaHood says says the president’s message presented bold policies that are important to his constituents. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth says Trump chose to mislead the American people with his speech.