Illinois Launches New Tourism Pitch
Illinois‘ governor wants you to get in the car this summer and take a trip around the state. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday helped launch a new six- million-dollar tourism campaign called ‘Time For Me To Drive.’ The governor says half of Americans plan to take a summer trip this year, and half of those people are planning to drive. The new campaign highlights what you can see from the state’s interstates, as well as parts of Illinois that many people may have never seen. There’s a video online if you want to watch the tourism push yourself.