      Weather Alert

Illinois’ Largest Public Employee Union Fights Vaccine Mandate

Aug 9, 2021 @ 11:41am

Illinois’ largest public employee union, AFSCME, is fighting a universal vaccine requirement. The union on Friday wrote an open letter to Governor JB Pritzker declaring its opposition to a ‘rigid, universal vaccine mandate.’ AFSCME says vaccinations at the state level should be proactive, not punitive. The union also wants a return to COVID time-off. That policy allowed state employees to take paid time off to deal with the coronavirus, or a quarantine, without having to use their own sick time or vacation days. Governor Pritzker wants workers in the state’s prisons, veterans’ homes, and mental hospitals to all be vaccinated.

Popular Posts
River Road Trio
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
Win a Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan! 
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Motorcyclist Killed In Single Vehicle Crash In Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On