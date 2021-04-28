Illinois Judge Rules FOID Card Law Unconstitutional
An Illinois judge says the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card law is unconstitutional. The judge ruled yesterday on a 2017 case accusing Vivian Brown of possessing a firearm without a FOID card, dismissing the charge. He found that requiring a FOID card was unconstitutional under the Second Amendment and a provision in the Illinois Constitution of 1970. The Illinois State Rifle Association is supporting the ruling, saying it sets up a way for the matter to be heard by the Illinois Supreme Court.