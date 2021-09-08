      Weather Alert

Illinois House Returning To Springfield To Address Energy Bill

Sep 8, 2021 @ 12:01pm

The Illinois House is planning to return to Springfield tomorrow to address the long-awaited energy bill. House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch called the state’s lower legislative chamber back for a session after negotiations on the legislation appeared to have moved forward. The bill includes funds for the Byron, Dresden and Braidwood nuclear plants for five years and sets the state’s clean energy goal of 100-percent by 2050 and a renewable energy goal of 50-percent by 2040. It also requires the closure of all private natural gas facilities by 2045.

