Illinois House Proposing New State Stimulus Checks

Nov 24, 2021 @ 2:36pm

The Illinois House is proposing a plan for a new round of state issued stimulus checks. House members intend to introduce legislation today in an attempt to curb coming inflation rates by helping with the cost of living. The amount of the checks would be lower than those issued by the federal government since the pandemic began. An initial proposal would sent 200-dollars to people making fewer than 75-thousand dollars per year and 400-dollars to joint filers making less that 150-thousand per year.

