Illinois House Passes Police Reform Bill
The Illinois House passed the controversial police reform bill on Wednesday afternoon. The House passed the legislation with a 60 to 50 vote tally. The Illinois Senate passed the bill on Wednesday at approximately 5:00am. The bill – which is over 700 pages long – would eliminate cash bail; prohibits police departments from purchasing militarized equipment; mandates the purchase of body cameras, and more. Some of the most controversial aspects of the bill – such as ending qualified immunity for law enforcement, which would put officers at higher risk of lawsuits – were reduced or removed from the bill.