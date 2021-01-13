      Weather Alert

Illinois House Passes Police Reform Bill

Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:35pm

The Illinois House passed the controversial police reform bill on Wednesday afternoon. The House passed the legislation with a 60 to 50 vote tally. The Illinois Senate passed the bill on Wednesday at approximately 5:00am. The bill – which is over 700 pages long – would eliminate cash bail; prohibits police departments from purchasing militarized equipment; mandates the purchase of body cameras, and more. Some of the most controversial aspects of the bill – such as ending qualified immunity for law enforcement, which would put officers at higher risk of lawsuits – were reduced or removed from the bill.

Popular Posts
Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reef Launches 32-Acre Underwater Reef Park
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity, Keep Loyalty and Rebuild Trust
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall
FRISKY FRIDAY FUMES: Do You Wear a Special Scent? Almost No One Wants You to Wear More of It