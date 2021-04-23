      Weather Alert

Illinois House Passes Controversial Plan To End Homelessness

Apr 23, 2021 @ 2:08pm

The Illinois House is advancing a controversial bill aimed at ending homelessness. The Democrat-led proposal would prevent landlords from denying housing based on a potential tenant’s source of income. Democrats say the practice disproportionately affects Black and Latino people in the state. Republicans say the measure seeks to prevent discrimination that’s already illegal. The bill passed on a partisan 62 to 48 vote and is headed to the Senate for consideration.

