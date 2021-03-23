Illinois House Okays Vote-By-Mail, Curbside Voting Expansion
Illinois lawmakers are taking the first step toward making some of 2020’s temporary voting changes permanent. The Illinois House last week okayed a plan to expand voting-by-mail, and to allow cities and counties to continue curbside voting. Both were used last fall during the coronavirus, and Democrats say both were successful. Republicans in Springfield worry that there are not enough safety guarantees in the new plan. The proposal next heads to the Illinois Senate.