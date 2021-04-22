Illinois House Members At Odds Over Redistricting Plans
Illinois House members are at odds over redistricting plans. Democrats say they intend to use data from the American Community Survey to draw legislative maps. They want to complete the process by the state’s June 30th deadline. Republicans believe 2020 Census data should be used, even though it is delayed because of the pandemic. GOP lawmakers say the ACS data is incomplete and will not be representative of all Illinoisans. If the June 30th deadline isn’t met, the matter goes before a bipartisan commission.