Illinois House Called Into Lame-Duck Session By Madigan
The Illinois House of Representatives is being called into lame-duck session. Speaker Michael Madigan’s Chief of Staff called House members back to the Capitol yesterday for a session to begin January 8th. The session could last at least through the 13th, when incoming members are sworn in. State senators have been told to be ready to be called back to the Capitol during the same dates, but President Don Harmon’s office has not issued an official call.