Illinois Hoping For 400 Thousand Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
Illinois’ first round of coronavirus vaccines are expected to go quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health says it expects 400-thousand doses when the vaccine becomes available. IDPH says they are working-out the specifics on how to store the vaccine and who will get the first round of shots. The expectation is that the vaccine will be available in about two weeks, and states would then get their first doses within 48 hours of that.