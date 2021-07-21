      Weather Alert

Illinois Higher Ed Boards Encouraging Schools To Require Vaccine

Jul 21, 2021 @ 11:44am

The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board are encouraging public and private colleges in the state to require the COVID-19 vaccine for those coming to campus. The University of Illinois is the only school currently requiring vaccination for those coming to campus. All other schools who have responded to the guidance say they are strongly encouraging students to get the vaccine, but aren’t requiring it. Schools are also providing regular testing for those not vaccinated.

