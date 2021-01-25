      Breaking News
Winter Storm Warning This Afternoon-Evening

Illinois High School Sports Returning, Mostly

Jan 25, 2021 @ 11:51am

High schools across Illinois are waiting for word on just how the return to high school sports will work. The IHSA, the group that runs high school sports in the state, is set to meet Wednesday to figure out the next steps. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said schools could resume winter sports, except basketball, this week. Local schools say they now need to figure out how to play all the sports they can before school ends in just 21 weeks.

