Illinois High School Association Limiting Spectators To Friday Night’s Sectional Championship Game In Lockport
The Illinois High School Association will severely limit the number of attendees to tomorrow night’s basketball game between Joliet West and East Aurora. The sectional championship game will be played at Lockport and the IHSA will limit attendance to 60 fans per team as a result of the Coronavirus.
You may not be able to go to the game, but WJOL will broadcast the game live on Friday, March 13th at 6:40 p.m. This applies to all remaining IHSA winter state series schedule, including Scholastic Bowl, Drama, and the 1 and 2-A this weekend and 3 and 4-A next weekend. Listen to Friday night’s game on WJOL.com or on your Alexa device.