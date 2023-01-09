98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois Has Record-Setting Year for Adult Use Cannabis Sales In 2022

January 9, 2023 12:36PM CST
Illinois is coming off a record setting year for adult use cannabis sales.  The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set records in all categories it tracks.  That includes number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month.  For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold more than one-point-five-billion-dollars worth of product, an increase of more than 12-percent from 2021.

