Illinois Governor Wants School Stimulus Money Targeted At Kids

Apr 6, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Illinois’ governor wants schools across the state to use their stimulus money to get kids caught-up after a year of hybrid or online learning. Governor Pritzker yesterday said schools should focus the billions of dollars that they are getting on students. The governor said many kids are behind after the past year, and he doesn’t want them to lose a year of learning. In all, schools in Illinois are in-line for seven-billion-dollars in stimulus money from Washington, D.C.

