      Weather Alert

Illinois Governor Urges People To Quarantine After Thanksgiving Travel

Dec 2, 2020 @ 1:19pm

If you went to a relative’s house or had people over for Thanksgiving, Illinois’ governor says you should stay at home for a little bit. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said people who traveled or visited with people outside of their family for Thanksgiving should quarantine, then get tested. The governor says people need to wait five to 10 days from the day they traveled to get tested. That means a lot of people will go for tests at the end of this week. Illinois yesterday announced over 12 thousand new coronavirus positives.

