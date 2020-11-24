      Weather Alert

Illinois Governor: Unemployment Fraud Massive

Nov 24, 2020 @ 12:43pm

No one is sure just how many scammers have been paid through Illinois’ unemployment system, but they know it is a lot. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said the unemployment systems created to help people out of work because of the coronavirus is ripe for fraud. The state’s unemployment office says it is seeing fraud on ‘a magnitude we’ve never seen before.’ Illinois’ attorney general says they’ve gotten four-thousand calls about unemployment fraud and 850 formal, written complaints.

