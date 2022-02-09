Illinois Governor To End Mask Mandate By End Of The Month

Governor JB Pritzker has announced plans to start rolling back his statewide indoor mask mandate. On Wednesday, the Governor announced his intention to lift the state indoor mask mandate by February 28th. However, that doesn’t apply to schools. Pritzker has teased the rollback over the last couple days, telling residents to “stay tuned” for an update on the masking policy that has been back in effect for about six months. Ultimately, Pritzker says lifting the mandate depends on Illinois’s coronavirus numbers. The mandate has faced pushback over the past week as COVID-19 cases in Illinois are dropping to the lowest levels seen since the onset of the Omicron variant.