Illinois Governor Suggests Illinois Become First In The Nation Primary

Feb 6, 2020 @ 12:39pm

Illinois’ governor is suggesting that his state be the first in the nation to pick a presidential candidate. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday told reporters that Illinois is much more diverse than Iowa and New Hampshire, and has a broader cross-section of big cities and small towns. Pritzker said Illinois would be much more representative of the nation as a whole than Iowa. There are a lot of people questioning the future of the Iowa Caucuses after Monday night’s vote counting failure.

