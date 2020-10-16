Illinois Governor Says He’d Have Paid Millions More Under Progressive Income
Illinois’ governor says his progressive income tax would have cost him millions of more in state taxes. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday released some of his tax information. The governor says he paid six-point-seven-million-dollars in Illinois income taxes and 33 million-dollars in federal income taxes. Pritzker said he would have paid 10-and-a-half-million in state taxes under his proposed progressive income tax. The governor and his family are worth a reported three-and-a-half-billion-dollars.