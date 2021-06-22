      Weather Alert

Illinois Governor Has 600 Bills To Sift Through

Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:02pm

Illinois is going to get hundreds of new laws over the next few months. Governor JB Pritzker’s office yesterday said lawmakers approved more than 600 pieces of legislation this spring. Pritzker now has to sift through them, and either sign or veto the proposals. Governor Pritzker has not vetoed much during his time in office, he’s only issued 11 vetoes during his first three years. Illinois usually gets hundreds of laws each year, but this year was a bit busier because of last year’s virus-shortened legislative session.

Popular Posts
Help is needed to set up 500 plus US 3x5 foot flags on Thursday June 17th
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Why Mosquitoes Love to Attack YOU
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage
Connect With Us Listen To Us On