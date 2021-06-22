Illinois Governor Has 600 Bills To Sift Through

Illinois is going to get hundreds of new laws over the next few months. Governor JB Pritzker’s office yesterday said lawmakers approved more than 600 pieces of legislation this spring. Pritzker now has to sift through them, and either sign or veto the proposals. Governor Pritzker has not vetoed much during his time in office, he’s only issued 11 vetoes during his first three years. Illinois usually gets hundreds of laws each year, but this year was a bit busier because of last year’s virus-shortened legislative session.