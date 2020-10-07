Illinois Governor Criticizes Lack Of New Stimulus Talks
Illinois’ governor is once again complaining that there likely won’t be a federal bailout coming. Governor JB Pritkzer yesterday said news that there won’t be any more coronavirus stimulus talks could mean trouble for the state. Pritzker wants at least five-billion-dollars from Washington D.C. to cover the gaps in Illinois’ state budget. The governor says this shouldn’t be a red state or blue state issue. President Trump yesterday said he won’t negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the election.