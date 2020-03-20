Illinois Governor Announces Statewide Stay-at-Home Order
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is announcing a statewide stay-at-home order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Speaking with reporters, Pritzker said the only strategy available is to mitigate the spread in the “most robust manner possible.” He said the decision did not come easily because it was about choosing between saving lives and saving people’s livelihood. Pritzker said, ultimately, “you cannot have a livelihood if you don’t have a life.” The stay-at-home order will allow residents to leave their house to visit the grocery store, doctors office, pharmacy, gas stations and to take hikes and walks outside. The order will go into effect starting tomorrow and last until April 7th.
Illinois is the third state to make such a sweeping mandate in the fight against the spread of the new virus. California issued a stay-at-home order and New York’s governor mandated that all nonessential businesses keep workers at home.