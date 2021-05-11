      Weather Alert

Illinois Governor Again Says Businesses Will Decide Vaccine Passports

May 11, 2021 @ 11:42am

Illinois’ governor says the state likely won’t require you to have a vaccine passport, but he says businesses in the state might. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said he doesn’t support requiring people to have proof of vaccination to get back to normal. Pritzker said people may want to hang on to their cards, however, because he said private businesses may require them. The governor says the state would only get involved if the private sector asks.

