Illinois GOP Congressman: Trump Must Be Removed Through 25th Amendment
A Republican congressman is calling for the removal of President Trump through the 25th amendment. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger told MSNBC that Trump is “unmoored” and must be replaced by Vice President Mike Pence before January 20th. That’s when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Kinzinger was in the Capitol when pro-Trump activists breached security and swarmed in this week. He said the President “stirred that up.” Kinzinger also accused Trump of peddling dangerous conspiracy theories. Invocation of the 25th Amendment requires consent of the vice president and the President’s Cabinet.