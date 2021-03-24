      Weather Alert

Illinois GOP Congressman Gets Involved In TX Congressional Race

Mar 24, 2021 @ 11:44am

An Illinois Republican congressman is getting involved in the race to replace deceased Texas Congressman Ron Wright. U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois’ 16th District, endorsed Tarrant County, Texas, businessman Michael Wood this week, calling him a pragmatist. Kinzinger also praised Wood for his principled leadership and a move away from former President Trump. Wright died earlier this year from complications involving cancer and coronavirus.

Popular Posts
Troy School District 30-C Donates Breakfast, Lunches to Joliet Fire Department
Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Tracy Lawrence Were Once Bridesmen for the Same Wedding
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Gwen Stefani Says Being Nominated with Blake for an ACM Is 'Monumental and Exciting'.
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Would You Run a Background Check of a Potential Date? Tinder Will Help.