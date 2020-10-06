      Weather Alert

Illinois Gambling Dollars Fall Because Of Coronavirus

Oct 6, 2020 @ 12:51pm

The coronavirus has cost the state of Illinois millions of dollars in gambling money. A new report from the legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability says Illinois’ share of the state’s gambling pot is down 200-million-dollars. The report says not only are casino’s slower, but so are places that have video poker machines. The report says even lottery ticket sales are down. Gambling money in Illinois is supposed to pay for everything from schools to roads across the state.

