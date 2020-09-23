Illinois Facebook Users Can File Claim In Class Action Lawsuit Settlement
Facebook users in Illinois can now apply to collect money from a settlement as a result of a class-action lawsuit. The suit was filed over the social media platform’s collection and storing of biometric data of users in the state without their consent. As part of the 650-million-dollar settlement, claimants could be eligible for payments of between 200-to-400 dollars, depending on the number of valid claims filed. Those covered by the settlement include Facebook users in Illinois who Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7th of 2011. Claimants must be a resident of the state for at least 183 days to be eligible and claims must be filed by November 23rd.