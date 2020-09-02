Illinois’ Enhanced Unemployment May Only Last Weeks, Leave People Out
Illinois’ extra 300 dollars-a-week in unemployment benefits will not go as far as many hoped. Illinois’ Department of Employment Security on Monday said that the program, once it is approved by the Trump Administration, would only last about three weeks. The state also said as many as 55 thousand people who are unemployed would not qualify. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said his office is working to secure the unemployment enhancer, but he is not guessing when people could see the extra benefits.