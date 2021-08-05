      Weather Alert

Illinois Educational Groups Applauding Mask Mandate

Aug 5, 2021 @ 11:19am

Some Illinois education groups are applauding Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision to require masks for all students and staff this fall. The Illinois Education Association says they are “thankful” for the mandate, and that educators owe it to their students and colleagues to comply. The Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery is praising the governor’s leadership on the issue. Montgomery says a “layered approach” will help “keep schools open and students, staff, and communities safe.”

