98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois Drivers Reminded To Be Prepared For Winter Weather Conditions

November 17, 2022 12:03PM CST
Share
Illinois Drivers Reminded To Be Prepared For Winter Weather Conditions

Illinois officials are reminding drivers to be prepared for winter weather conditions.  Planning and preparation is needed more than ever due to a nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers that is impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest.  In the coming months, Illinois drivers should practice basic winter driving skills and build extra time into their schedules, even when roads appear to be clear.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN FACT: Why Does the Letter 'X' Represent a Kiss?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?

Recent Posts