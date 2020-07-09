Illinois Driver’s License, Registration Expiration Dates Extended
Illinois residents will have an extra month to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. The Secretary of State announced yesterday that expiration dates on driver’s licenses and license plate stickers are being extended. Recently expired licenses will be valid through November 1st. The extension also applies to state IDs. Officials say the extension is intended to continue the practice of social distancing, especially during a current heatwave. (Metro News)