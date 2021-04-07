Illinois’ Dosunmu Entering 2021 NBA Draft
Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu is entering the 2021 NBA Draft. The point guard from Chicago announced the move yesterday on ESPN’s The Jump. Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his junior season, leading the Illini a 24-and-7 record, a Big Ten Tournament championship and a number-one seed in the NCAA Tournament. He was named the USA Today National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year, and consensus first-team All-American.