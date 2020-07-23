Illinois DES: Unemployment Cards May Be Proof Of Stolen Identity
There’s some bad news for the thousands of people across the state of Illinois who are mistakenly getting unemployment debit cards in the mail. The state’s Department of Employment Security yesterday said scammers are trying to use stolen identities to cash-in on generous federal unemployment benefits. If you have a job and get a card, IDES said it’s likely that your identity has been stolen. IDES says it’s working with the federal government to catch both the unemployment scammers and the identity thieves.