Illinois Department Of Health Urges Resident To Get New CODID-19 Booster Shot

September 12, 2022 2:17PM CDT
Illinois Department of Health officials say COVID-19 treatments have kept thousands of people out of hospitals. Agency spokesperson Mike Claffey urges everyone to take advantage of the new booster shot that covers both the original strain and current dominant variant. Nearly 20-thousand new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past week in Illinois, not including those who tested positive with an at-home kit.

