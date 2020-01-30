Illinois Department of Health Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
Illinois Department of Health officials are confirming the second case of coronavirus in the state. Speaking with reporters, Director Ngozi Ezike said the risk to the general public “remains low” and citizens should not cancel any public activities. Ezike says the second patient is the husband of the first confirmed case, a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Wuhan where the virus originated. Ezike says this is the first confirmed case in the U.S. that was transmitted by human-to-human contact. She says there are currently 21 individuals who are considered to be “under investigation” in the state for potential risk of symptoms.
Commissioner Allison Arwady says both victims remain hospitalized and in isolation, in accordance with Center for Disease Control standards. Arwady says this development is something that the department prepared for, seeing as he is the husband of the first victim.