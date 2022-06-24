Illinois Democrats Seek To Make State First Five To Hold Presidential Primary in 2024

      Breaking News
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and other top Illinois Democrats are pushing for the state to be one of the first five in the nation to hold the party’s 2024 presidential primary elections.  The Chicago Tribune reports the group made their pitch yesterday to the Democratic National Committee panel.  They stressed that Illinois‘ racial, ethnic and geographic diversity, as well as strong support for unions and progressive causes makes it an attractive state for an early primary.  Illinois is one of 16 states seeking the pre-Super Tuesday status.

