Illinois Democrats Blast Kendall County GOP for Raffling Off a Certain Gun

The Democratic Party of Illinois blasts the Kendall County Republican Party for holding a gun raffle, later this month. Here’s why.
The event will feature a high-powered semi-automatic weapon, similar to the one which is believed to have been used in the Highland Park mass shooting, on July 4th.
The Democratic Party of Illinois and the Kendall County Democratic Party join together, to condemn the use of this assault weapon in the gun raffle.
And they call on Illinois Republicans to cease the use of assault weapons as an issue for political fundraisers.